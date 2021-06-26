A Brean beach sand artist has this weekend helped a man with a big heart propose to his girlfriend in grand style.

Joe Cartwright popped the question to his girlfriend Sam on Saturday evening (June 26th) at Brean Down after asking local sand artist Simon Beck to create a unique message in the sand.

A 100-metre tall heart appeared on the beach with huge letters inside asking: ‘Will you marry me, Sam?’

Joe had taken his unsuspecting girlfriend of 12 years up onto Brean Down for a walk in the sunshine when he encouraged her to watch the huge design being formed on the beach below.

Joe, from Birmingham, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We love Brean and have been spending family holidays here for many, many years so it definitely felt like the right place to pop the question!”

“I’ve been following Simon Beck’s sand art designs for a long time and met him about six years ago when he was on the beach”

“When the lockdowns started, I got in touch with him about my idea for a marriage proposal and, after several messages backwards and forwards, we agreed it all for this weekend.”

“Sam really had no clue what was about to happen as we walked up onto Brean Down and then I suggested we watch the artwork being created in front of us. It was a wonderful, memorable moment and she quickly ‘yes’!”

“It really sealed the moment perfectly!”

Visitors to Brean Down often marvel at Simon Beck’s artwork on the beach below. Earlier this month, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here how he’d created one of his biggest, most complex designs yet.

Last year, we reported here that he had created his 500th design in snow and sand. He said at the time: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80 so I feel a certain amount of achievement to be at 500.”