Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is set to hold an open day on Sunday September 26th.

The club in The Grove will hold the event between 10am and 1pm and inviting local people to head along and give tennis a go.

Play can either be with one of the coaches or on court on your own — equipment will be available for all.

The bar will be open from around 12pm and the Somerset Over 45’s will be playing a county match from 1pm so there will be plenty going on at the club for non-tennis players too.

Coach Vinny Duddy says: “We had a great open day earlier in the year and have seen an increase in numbers coming to coaching and playing in general but with Emma Raducanu‘s unbelievable win we need to see if we can get more people into the sport.”

”It can be played by all the family throughout the year whilst encouraging the next generation of players using the tennis club’s fantastic facilities.”

Duddy also says that Vinny’s Minis will restart in October on Friday 23rd October and that a new Friday night junior session would be organised for teenagers from 7pm till 9pm, contact club for more detail.

The club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go and wants to get an insight into the club before joining – please contact Barry at the club 01278 782758 or 07749 878581 for details.

The club are also participating in the LTA initiative to get more people back into or just get them onto a tennis court and have allocated some court times for non- members to come and have a go – more details can be obtained from the LTA website – https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/rally

The club also runs a free 6-week coaching course sponsored by Performance Plus Sports and runs various “LTA Youth Start” junior coaching programmes.