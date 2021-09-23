Burnham-On-Sea’s registrar service is set to move into the town’s library, it has been announced this week.

Somerset County Council says the service, which is currently based at Burnham and Highbridge’s Town Council building in Jaycroft Road, will move early next year.

A spokesperson for Somerset County Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Currently Somerset County Council rents space to accommodate its Registration service at Burnham. “

“To save annual rent and in order to optimise and maximise the space in the buildings the Council owns, we will be relocating the Registration service from Jaycroft Road to the Burnham library. “

“We plan to do this during 2022. We have kept Burnham and Highbridge Town Council updated on our relocation plans.”

The services offered by Burnham-on-Sea Register Office include:

Register a birth

Get a copy of a birth certificate

Give notice of marriage and marriage wedding venue.

Register a death and get a death certificate

Register a still-birth