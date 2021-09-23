New plans have been unveiled to turn a former fish and chip shop in Highbridge into residential accommodation.

105 Church Street in Highbridge was previously home to Moores fish and chip shop, which was run by the late Dennis Moore until he retired in 2009.

The shop was a Highbridge landmark for three generations and had been serving up food for 86 years. A later fish and chip shop opened there in 2019 but did not stay open long.

The property’s owners are now seeking full planning consent for “the change of use of a former redundant chip shop to be included as residential accommodation.”

“This location in Highbridge is commercially unsustainable and as such alternative uses must be considered and approved,” say the applicants in their planning application.

“Permissions for conversions have been granted. Common sense should prevail and the focus for the town should be Market Street.”

“The proposal is for the change of use of a former redundant chip shop to be included as residential accommodation. The existing arrangement is kitchen and living room together with the chip shop on the ground floor, three bedrooms a bathroom and balcony on the first floor. To the rear is a covered store area.”

“The only changes proposed in this application is the front elevation on the ground floor. There would be no adverse impact on the private amenities of neighbouring properties. This is an efficient use of a redundant shop unit.”

The application – ref 11/21/00088 – is set to be considered by town councillors in coming weeks.