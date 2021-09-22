Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club is to host a fundraising event this Saturday (September 25th) as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The event at the club on the South Esplanade will be held to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of their annual fundraiser.

“It will run from 11am-3pm and all will be welcome,” says organiser Tracey Stroud. “We will have a tombola with lots of prizes plus a delicious range of cakes and drinks.”

A further Macmillan coffee morning will be held on Friday 24th September from 11am at 21 Ashlea Park, East Huntspill (TA93QQ).

Macmillan Cancer Support’s nationwide Coffee Mornings began 30 years ago and have become one of the largest charity fundraising events of the year.

In 2019, people around the country raised £27.5 million for Macmillan and the important work its people do in supporting families facing cancer.