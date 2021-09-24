Burnham-On-Sea’s Minor Injuries Unit will again be temporarily closed today (Saturday, September 25th) and on Monday (September 27th) due to staff shortages.

The closure of the centre, which is based at Burnham’s War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane, comes as the NHS says it is continuing to see “unprecedented levels of demand” for emergency care services in Somerset.

The unit in Burnham-On-Sea is usually open 10am to 6pm every day. Alternatives are listed here. The facilities were also closed last Saturday.

Mike Paynter, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust’s nurse consultant for minor injuries, says: “All of our urgent and emergency care services in Somerset are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand this summer.”

“On the occasions that Burnham-On-Sea’s MIU is closed we advise people who need medical advice or treatment to visit the NHS 111 website (111.nhs.uk), call 111 or go to the MIU at nearby Bridgwater Community Hospital, which is open seven days a week, from 8am to 9pm (last patient at 8:30pm).”

“Our MIUs can treat a wide range of conditions including broken bones, throat and chest infections, eye infections, urinary infections, emergency contraception, sprains and strains, as well as wounds and bites.”

“Despite the pressures, our MIUs continue to manage the high demand and support emergency departments and GP practices.”