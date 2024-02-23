Burnham-On-Sea’s Crafty Teacup Creative Hub is holding a special open weekend with scores of free art activities.

The event is being held at the centre in Victoria Street on Saturday February 24th and Sunday February 25th from 9.30am to 5pm both days.

Owner Gill Hills, pictured, says there will be lots of hands-on art activities taking place along with demonstrations and competitions through the weekend.

“There will be something for adults and children during the weekend. We are also looking forward to telling visitors about our busy programme for the year ahead.”

Artist Jess Cunningham adds: “We’re showcasing all the up and coming creative opportunities that are going to be happening during 2024 for the local community, with a particular emphasis on health and wellbeing.”

“We are keen to get more people involved in a broad range of experiences from creative writing, jewellery making, singing, mixed media, journaling and arts & crafts.”