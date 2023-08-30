Burnham’s MP James Heappey has met with Avon and Somerset’s Police Chief Constable to discuss the speed at which officers move on groups of travellers in the town following multiple visits this summer.

It comes after a group of travellers was moved on by Police last week using a Section 61 notice after they stayed for five days on Burnham United’s football pitch at Cassis Close.

Last night (Wednesday, August 30th), a new small group of travellers had pitched up in Burnham’s B&M car park – the latest in a series of visits this summer.

MP James Heappey has met with Somerset Chief Constable Sarah Crew and told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was grateful to the Chief Constable for her time, and although we discussed other issues as well, I did feel it was important to raise the illegal encampments in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“While section 61 of the amended Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 was invoked in Burnham-On-Sea, I was concerned about the speed at which the new legislation was used.”

He adds: “It is one thing when there is inconvenience to residents, but if important community events are cancelled because of the illegal encampments, I find this wholly wrong.”

“The Chief Constable will be looking into the response and whether the delay was down to resource, or the implementation of the legislation.”

“I have asked for the force’s interpretation of Section 60 and 61 to be formally conveyed to me in writing and I am hoping we can establish the best way to move forward.”

“I want to thank the community for raising this important issue with me, and the Police for engaging heavily in an issue which has long been impacting my constituents. I will – of course – keep the community informed.”

The trustees of the Bay Centre also wrote to the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner to complain about “the recent unauthorised encampments by travellers in the Cassis Close car park and playing field and the subsequent failure of the Chief Constable to make use of the new powers in the ‘Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022’,” saying the travellers have caused ‘widespread disruption’.

Burnham United added that the playing field had become a ‘no go zone’ for club members and locals while the travellers were in situ, as reported here.