Dozens of classic American hot rods, trucks, bikes and classic vehicles will roar through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Saturday (September 2nd) in a mass convoy for charity.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners will leave West Huntspill at approximately 12 mid-day and then travel through Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.

They will gather on the seafront near the BARB hovercraft station, which is the charity being supported, before heading out to Brean.

Members of the public will also be able to visit the showground in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) on Sunday September 3rd from 10am-4pm when many of the vehicles will be on show alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids acivities.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles. Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.