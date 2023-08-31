Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers will be taking part in a sponsored kayaking event along the River Brue on Saturday (September 2nd) for a local charity.

Sheila Hyde and Adele Deakins will be seing how far they can get during an all-day paddle, while raising money for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue, which runs the town’s rescue hovercrafts.

“We have raised over £250 so far and hope to just keep paddling towards Glastonbury during the day,” says Adele.

“We have only been kayking a few months but are really enjoying it and wanted to help this great local charity by holding the event.”

“We will be starting at Wall Eden Adventure and anyone wishing to donate to this good cause can get in contact with us via here.”

She adds: “BARB does great work in rescuing and helping people in difficulty along our local coastline all year round and they deserve our support.”