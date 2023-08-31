Staff at Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Boots the chemist raised £679 for a cancer support charity at a cake sale and tombola on Wednesday (August 30th) during their week of fundraising activities.

The store in Burnham-On-Sea High Street hopes to raise a good sum for Macmillan Cancer Support and has more activities planned.

“One of our co-workers was diagnosed with terminal cancer and we are raising funds for Macmillan in her honour,” says one of the team.

“Our thanks go to everyone who came along on Wednesday – we raised a whopping £679.94. Everyone was so generous and we exceeded our target.”

On Friday September 1st, staff will be wearing green for the day in support of the charity. And on Sunday September 3rd, they will be holding a walk around Burnham, starting at Apex Park, while collecting for Macmillan.