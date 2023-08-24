Burnham’s MP James Heappey is set to meet Avon and Somerset Chief Constable Sarah Crew today (Friday, August 25th) to discuss ongoing local issues with travellers.

It comes after a group of travellers was moved on by Police from Burnham’s Cassis Close playing fields on Thursday afternoon (August 24th) after officers served a Section 61 notice which also bans them from returning within three months.

The travellers had been camped on Burnham United’s football pitch on the Cassis Close playing fields since Monday (August 21st) after claims that they forced entry by cutting locks.

In a letter to the football club, MP James Heappey said earlier this week: “I cannot understand the Police’s failure to act” and he vowed to follow up the matter.

Burnham United says in a statement: “The police have stated that they share our frustration in the matter and despite the law change recently, it is still incredibly difficult to move the travellers on as they still have a lawful process they must follow otherwise the situation would be prolonged.”

“We as a club are afraid that there will be no resolution to this year in year out unless authorities are able to act to protect the area.”

The club says it has suffered weeks of issues caused by travellers “joyriding around the field, threatening children and parents, along with causing damage to goals, dugouts, fencing and pitches, costing the club thousands.”

And only last week the club moved quickly to secure the field against an attempted “invasion” by another group of travellers, leading to the cancellation of training, matches and events at the club.

The trustees of the Bay Centre have also written to Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner to complain about “the recent unauthorised encampments by travellers in the Cassis Close car park & playing field and the subsequent failure of the Chief Constable of the Avon & Somerset police force to make use of the new powers in the ‘Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022’,” saying the travellers have caused widespread disruption.

Burnham United added that the playing field had become ‘no go zones’ for club members and locals while the travellers were in situ.