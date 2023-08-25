The Ritz Club in Burnham-On-Sea is set to hold an evening of live music with several top local acts playing this Sunday (August 27th).

The club in Burnham’s Victoria Street will be hosting three acts from 5pm until late, with a barbecue also taking place.

“Its promsises to be a great evening of live music from Tom Llywarch, Tim Dean and Juice,” says manager Paul Hale.

Entry will be free from 5pm and members of the public will be welcome to attend.

Pictured: Local musician Tim Dean will be in action at the event on Sunday