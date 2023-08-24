Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Year 11 students at King Alfred School Academy are this week celebrating a great set of GCSE results with some brilliant individual performances across the board.

Despite the difficulties of studying over the past two years for their exams, following massively disrupted periods of education prior to that due to the pandemic, the year group showed high levels of commitment and resilience over that time, says the school.

Notable top performers at the school were Charlotte Avery who gained five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and one Grade 7, and Molly Joyce who gained four Grade 9s, one Distinction Star, two Grade 8s, one Grade 7 and one Grade 6.

Lucas Earthy was the top performing male student with four Grade 9s, one Grade 8, one Distinction Star and three Grade 7s.

Helin Dogan gained three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s, while Eleanor Partington gained three Grade 9s, one Grade 8, four Grade 7s and one Grade 6, and Seth Barnshaw gained three Grade 9s, three Grade 7s and three Grade 6s.

There were also great performances from students who have made the most academic progress since joining the school, notably Frazer Hine, Naomi Freeman, Alexander Fantaousakis, Harley Vincent and Amelie Rowley-Wall.

Academy Principal Dan Milford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As with our Year 13 students last week, we are so proud with how our Year 11 students have coped with the last two years and showed great determination and maturity throughout that period.”

“There have been some truly superb individual performances from our students and we wish all of them all the luck for the future, wherever they are now studying.”

“It will, however, be great to see so many of them staying on with us at our wonderful Sixth Form and we look forward to seeing them again in September.”

Director of Secondary Education at the Priory Learning Trust, Gregg Morrison adds: “Everyone in the family of TPLT schools is extremely proud of the achievements of King Alfreds’ Year 11 students.”

“Well done to all of the students and their families and we wish you all the best for the future. We know that many will continue their journey with us in TKASA’s thriving Sixth Form so we look forward to working with them and their families.”

If you are the parent of a Year 11 student, please be aware that TKASA still have places at their Sixth Form provision and if you are interested in applying for a place, contact Head of Sixth Form, Mr Radnidge on doug.radnidge@tkasa.theplt.org.uk .