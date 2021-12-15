Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church has announced its services and activities for the Christmas period.

Vicar of Burnham, Rev’d Graham Witts, explains that extra safety measures will be in place at all services: “This year, we are subject to the government guidelines for Covid and so the wearing of masks is necessary during the services.”

“We also have hand sanitising stations and safety measures in place to keep everyone safe.”

The Christmas festivities will begin with a Carol service on Sunday 19th December at 6.00pm with traditional carols and a set of readings and poems from across the centuries.

On Christmas Eve at 11.15pm, there will be the traditional Midnight Mass.

On Christmas Day at 8am there will be Holy Communion, followed at 10am by Festive Eucharist. Also at 10am, there will be a Holy Communion service at Edithmead’s ‘tin’ chapel.

The church is open from 10am-3pm, Monday to Saturday, up to Christmas Eve for anyone who wants to pop in and light a candle or leave a name of a loved one on the prayer tree or simply to admire the life size stable. All are welcome.