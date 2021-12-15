Victoria Hotel Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel has launched a Christmas raffle to raise funds for two local charities.

The hotel is raising funds for Burnham’s mental health charity In Charley’s Memory and BARB Search & Rescue.

A spokesperson says: “Tickets can be bought from our friendly staff in the bar. Prizes includean XL Xmas Hamper full of goodies, two starters and two main courses from our main menu, a bottle of wine and a Xmas party game, two body shop treats donated by local Body Shop reps Sian Vowles and Sammie Parker, Dusicake Vouchers donated by Dusica Roberts and Elizabeth Siddons-Hansard, A round of golf for four at Brean Country Club, plus A selection of Christmas bakes from Kitsch & Crumbs and more!”

“We are also selling memory baubles to put on our giant Christmas tree again for charity this year. They are £3 each or 2 for £5. Its a lovely way honour a loved one while helping a charity, by writing a special message on them, to be hung on the large Xmas tree outside the front of the premises.”

 

 
