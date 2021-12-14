A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a car near Highbridge on Monday (December 13th).

Police and the ambulance service were called to Burnham Moor Lane near the junction with Pillmore Lane just before 1pm following reports of the collision. An air ambulance was also sent to the scene.

The ambulance service said the motorcyclist was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment, while two other patients were also helped at the scene.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:54pm to a report of a traffic accident involving a motorbike and a car on Burnham Moor Lane, Highbridge.”

“An air ambulance and a road ambulance were allocated. One patient was conveyed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Two patients were treated at the scene.”

A Police spokesperson added: “Tue ambulance service made us aware of the collision between a vehicle and motorbike in Burnham Moor Lane, Highbridge, near the junction with Pillmore Lane. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital.”

“The road was closed for around two hours.”

“Any witnesses can call Police on 101, giving reference 5221292214.”