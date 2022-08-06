People in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being encouraged to join a new Customer Panel and help shape the future of council services.

From April 2023, Somerset’s five councils will be replaced by the new unitary Somerset Council which will deliver all council services to all communities – from waste collection and adult social care to housing, benefits and parks.

The council says the new Customer Panel is being established “to ensure residents are at the heart of those services.”

It adds that no special skills are required, all you need is a willingness to take part in three research topics each year and provide honest and constructive feedback.

Panel members will have the chance to take part in online surveys, one-to-one interviews, usability tests and discussion groups.

Cllr Val Keitch, Somerset County Council’s Lead Executive Member for Local Government Reorganisation, adds: “We want to provide the very best services that meet the needs of everyone who lives and works in Somerset. Therefore it’s absolutely vital we listen to our residents and develop and improve our services in partnership with them.”

“There are various ways you can get involved and we’d love as many people as possible to join in and play a key part in shaping our services.”

You can find out more about the Customer Panel and sign up online here or calling 0300 123 2224.