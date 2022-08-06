Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is inviting spectators to their club this week when they host the British Lawn Tennis Association’s Grade 3 Burnham Tennis Open.

Some of the best players in both the county and country across a range of ages, men, women and children will compete to take the trophies in their respective tournaments from Monday (August 8th).

The club will have its bar open serving hot and cold drinks plus food throughout the day. Coach Vinny Duddy said: “It’s a great day out for friends and family to come along and enjoy some great tennis and some coffee and cakes.”

Meanwhile, he also said that he was very pleased with how the new 2-hour format of ‘Vinny’s Minis’ is going at the club, which sees two sessions run from 6 to 7 for under 8’s and from 7 to 8 for over 8’s with some of the older children doing all 2 hours on a Friday evening.

He also thanked Kay Haines, Sam Goodhew and Hans Hermann Beniscke for running and managing the bar and the social side of Friday evenings which were proving a huge success with families and other club members.

He said that the sessions are very well attended with many of the kids doing both sessions.

He was keen to point out that whilst the junior sessions are running there is an opportunity to play social doubles tennis or if you would like to improve your tennis skills that a fantastic adult tennis course is available with Head Coach Tim Seymour from 6 till 7. Contact Tim at www.extreme-tennis.com for details.

Tim’s website also has details of all the summer holiday and adult coaching clinics he is running.

To improve your tennis skills head to either the Monday morning or Thursday evening sessions run by Tim.

The tennis club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go and wants to get an insight into the club before joining – call the club on 01278 782758 or come along and visit the club.