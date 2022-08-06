Anglers in Highbridge have welcomed improvements to a popular fishing lake by Sedgemoor District Council.

The authority has been working with Highbridge Angling Association to carry out upgrades to Newtown Ponds, off Morland Road.

“We’ve increased security by installing more than 40 metres of palisade fencing,” says a spokeswoman for Sedgemoor District Council.

”Also, to allow the angling club better access for maintenance, we’ve installed maintenance gates and relocated more than 20m of existing fence to allow machinery around the banks of the pond.”

“The Angling Association are also working hard to improve the ponds by adding new fishing platforms and cutting back a lot of overgrowth.”

A Highbridge AA spokesman added: “The fencing that has been installed is a lot higher and in some areas goes down to the water’s edge.”

“This has allowed the club to remove areas of the fence where non members had been gaining access to the lake.”

”We have also been able to extend the boundary line of the fencing on the road bank which gives a lot more grass area / path for anglers to safely move around the site.”