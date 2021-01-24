Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club are taking on a 1,000km challenge with the aim of raising funds for local charity In Charley’s Memory.

Rugby club members are being joined by members of Burnham United AFC football club and Burnham-On-Sea Harriers running club, as well as members of the public, with the target of running or walking as far as possible to hit the 1,000km mark as a collective.

Burnham rugby player Tim Piper says: “We’ve decided to start another challenge to get us to pull together and help out one of our sponsors at this difficult time. As a club, we want to support a charity that means a lot to us – In Charley’s Memory.”

“In these times, mental health has become more important and something we have to be aware of. In Charley’s Memory is a local charity run by Jo Clements and family.”

“They set it up after former Burnham RFC player Charley Marks, son of Jo and Richard, sadly took his life in 2014. Like many charities they have struggled through this pandemic and need as much help as possible.”

“So with a bit of graft and as an opportunity to keep everyone fit at the same time, we are asking everyone to pull together on Saturday, January 30, when we want to run or walk 1,000km in one day and raise money.”

More information is available from the Burnham Rugby Club group on Facebook.