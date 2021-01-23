Burnham-On-Sea residents could see a covering of light snow across the area on Sunday (January 24th), the Met Office has warned.

It has issued a yellow warning for the snow and ice in our area from 3am on Sunday morning until 6pm.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast indicates that light snow is possible first thing on Sunday morning.

A spokesman says: “An area of rain will cross the west and southwest of the country on Sunday morning and turn readily to snow as it spreads eastwards, and also lead to some icy surfaces.”

“Mainly 1-3 cm of snow accumulation for most parts, but possibly 5-10 cm over 100 m with a small possibility of 10-15 cm over high ground.”

“These snow amounts will cause some disruption to transport, especially on routes that cross even modest high ground.”