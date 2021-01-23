A newly refurbished play area has been opened in Burnham-On-Sea this week following a £50,000 revamp.

The new-look play area at Crosses Penn, which is located next to Burnham’s Manor Gardens, opened on Friday (January 22nd) for the first time. Under the current national lockdown, outdoor playgrounds remain open but outdoor gyms are closed.

The new play area features a new climbing unit with three slides, a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, a four way see-saw, a pendulum swing, an assault course, a wobble board, an overhead rotator and two new access gates.

It’s been given a make-over by Sedgemoor District Council as part of the authority’s “ongoing investment into its parks and play areas,” says spokeswoman Claire Faun.

She adds that the council is asking parents to comply with Covid social distancing and safety rules in line with current guidelines.

The opening had been delayed due to wet weather but a final health and safety check this week gave a ‘green light’ for it to open. The project has been funded by Sedgemoor District Council and the works were carried out by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd.