Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have this week been asked to be urged to ‘be patient’ overt vaccinations dates by the NHS in Somerset.

A spokesman says: “NHS staff and partners are doing an incredible job to deliver what it is the largest vaccination programme in our history, at the same time as dealing with a new admission for Covid-19 every 30 seconds, but we need the public to play their part too.

“Please don’t contact the NHS to seek a vaccine, we will contact you. When we do contact you, please attend your booked appointments at exactly the time you’re asked to, so that we can avoid queues in this cold weather.”

“And please continue to follow all the guidance in place to control the virus and save lives, even if you have already had your vaccine.”

This week’s figures show that a total of 45,713 doses have been administered up to the week ending January 17th across Somerset.