Brent Knoll School holds its own mini wassailing ceremony to keep tradition alive

Brent Knoll School has helped to keep Somerset’s annual wassailing tradition alive this week by holding its own small ceremony for the children of keyworkers.

Despite the rain on Wednesday, the children who are attending Brent Knoll Primary during lockdown still managed to get out and celebrate a mini wassail around the school’s apple tree.

Headteacher Chris Burman says: “The children, helped by music teacher Siobhan Johnson, started the ceremony by playing drums and tambourines to get rid of the ‘bad spirits’.”

“This was followed by the telling of the Wassail story, a toasting of the tree with real toast and some West Croft Farm cider and then the final rendition of a traditional Wassail song.”

He adds: “The children really enjoyed learning about this ancient tradition and hopefully next year we can all return to West Croft Farm in Brent Knoll to celebrate in a real cider orchard.”