Burnham-On-Sea shoppers are being invited to vote for local organisations and schemes that help to give children their strongest start in life.

As adverts for Tesco’s Stronger Starts initiative hit TV screens from 18th August, Burnham-On-Sea customers can drop the blue token they receive at checkout into the voting box for one of three local schools or young people’s projects.

The initiative aims to support schools and children’s groups with grants of up to £1,500 to provide nutritious food and healthy activities that aid physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Two out of the three blue token voting boxes by the Burnham-On-Sea checkouts will be dedicated to local schools, and the third will be for local community projects nominated by each store’s staff. Customers can choose which of the three projects they’d like to support.

Schools or children’s groups in Burnham-On-Sea that could benefit from a Stronger Starts grant are also being asked to apply by visiting www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities, said: “We are so excited to be bringing schools and children’s projects our Stronger Starts grants. Our aim is to inspire children who deserve the opportunity to thrive and give our customers the chance to vote with their blue tokens for their local schools and children’s projects that need extra help.”

Tesco says that every three months the grant scheme will support 1,350 schools with £1.35m worth of funding in 675 communities across the UK.

The scheme, supported by UK community charity Groundwork, replaces the former Tesco Community Grants funding programme.