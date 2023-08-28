Burnham-On-Sea town centre shops and businesses have seen a mixed summer tourist season.

Variable weather in recent weeks has led to fewer daytrippers, and several holiday parks say the rising cost-of-living may have reduced the number of holidaymakers in the area.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has spoken to several shops and businesses in Burnham to find out how they have fared over the Bank Holiday and summer as the tourist season starts to wind down.

Truckles farm shop’s Ron Bashford said: “Friday and Saturday were good for us over the Bank Holiday weekend, but the summer as a whole has been steady – we’ve not seen the same number of shoppers about.”

Frankie Urch at Crafty Comforts gift shop in Burnham High Street adds: “It’s been a good summer for us – we’ve been busy.”

John Mills at Sweet Shack added it had been “a fairly busy, normal Bank Holiday” period for the High Street confectionery shop but the summer had been buoyant.

Colin Morris at GW Hurley newsgents said: “The season as a whole has been poor with fewer people about – I think the Bank Holiday was also down on some previous years. That said, our toy department has been busy.”

Kirstie Cooper, who runs the Antony James jewellery shop in the High Street, added that trade has been “positive, but steady” over the summer months.

But Karl Rawlins at the Little Italy ice cream shop on the seafront said his summer trade had been “disappointing” and he believes more tourist attractions and activities are needed along the Esplanade to attract families and visitors.

Gavin Holman at Brit Chips in Burnham’s Adam Street added: “The changeable weather has not helped business over the summer – it’s been an average season overall compared to some previous summers.”

A spokesman at Bastins card shop in the High Street added that they have seen “pretty good trade, but it all depends on the weather. Overall, the summer has been good.”

A spokesperson at the Costa Coffee outlet in Burnham High Street said they have been “busy the whole summer.”

Lee Bond at The Esplanade Fish Bar added that trade had been “very good” over the Bank Holiday weekend, but said the season as a whole has been “quieter than normal.”

Nick Richardson, owner of The Royal Clarence Hotel, adds: “We’ve had a pretty good summer – it’s been our first full year of trade after renovation work. We are pleased to have been welcoming many families who have been appreciating our new-look, high-quality rooms. Summer trade has been about where we wanted in terms of occupancy rates.”