Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has launched its annual festive tour of the area to raise charity funds.

The club’s is holding its three-week tour of Burnham and Highbridge’s streets, towing Father Christmas on a mobile sleigh while collecting funds for Children’s Hospice South West.

In addition to visiting streets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, the sleigh, accompanied by cheery festive music, will also be heading to local supermarkets and Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre.

The new-look sleigh was unveiled by the Hillview team in Burnham High Street on Saturday, as pictured here.

“This has been a long-running tradition at Hillview over many years, spreading festive cheer and also raising funds for the hospice and our club,” Hillview’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We look forward to seeing lots of locals in the coming days and thank everyone for their support.”

This week’s schedule for the Santa cart:

Monday December 5th: Winchester Road, Ramsay Way

Tuesday December 6th: Roads around Southern Lea Road

Wednesday December 7th: Roads around Tesco

Thursday December 8th: Roads around Balmoral Drive

Friday December 9th: Area around Wallace Wells Road

Saturday Dec 10th & Sun 11th: Sanders Garden Centre at Brent Knoll (10am-4.30pm)

Further dates and locations will follow. The cart starts its tour with Santa at 6.30pm each night and finishes around 8.30pm. Donations are welcome in cash or via card payments or phone payments. Last year, over £1,000 was raised for the charity.