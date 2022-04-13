Brean Leisure Park has announced a line-up of free live family entertainment this Easter.

Captain Crumble and Chunkie Russell, pictured, will host the park’s new entertainment schedule.

“The line-up includes Magic Shows, Punch and Judy, Character Dining, Games and Competitions, Pirate Shows, Pantomimes, Science Shows, Bubble show activity mornings, Character Shows with non-stop fun for all the family,” says a spokeswoman.

“With two exciting venues to choose from – the Bucket & Spade and the Tavern – provide delicious food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment daily.” 

“The venue also plays host to live Welsh wrestling that takes place at 2pm every Tuesday during the Easter period.”

 

 
