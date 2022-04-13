A fundraising ‘Wine and Nibbles Evening’ in East Brent has raised hundreds of pounds for the village hall.

The All Sorts Choir, pictured, led by their Musical Director, Claire Glennie, sang a mixture of well-known songs ranging from 1950’s pop to 1980’s musicals.

“It was a joyful and uplifting evening with a great audience, who joined in some of the songs,” says Ginnie Soffe.

“There was a solo, a duet and two poems and everyone enjoyed the delicious nibbles, made by local volunteers.”

“Thanks also go to Maureen Hughes, our accompanist, who has been playing for us since January.”

The Chairlady of the Village Hall Committee added: “The main aim of the committee was to bring the community together and we weren’t too concerned about the profit we made.”

”Nevertheless, we have made a handsome profit of £232 which will help with the upkeep of the village hall.”