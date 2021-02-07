A busy road near Burnham-On-Sea is set to be closed as work gets underway on the next phase of a major building project set to bring thousands of jobs and huge investment to the area.

Work is progressing on one of the UK’s largest ‘commercial smart campuses’ – called ‘Gravity’ next to M5 Junction 23 – and this week the focus shifts to connecting the low-carbon 635-acre site to the A39 and main road network.

This is the next important milestone in this major scheme, expected to bring 4,000 jobs to the county.

This crucial work will require the closure of the A39 from Hillside to Hall Road on Puriton Hill while this next stage is carried out.

The closure will commence on Monday (8th February) and will last until Sunday 21st February. The road will be closed to all traffic at all times between these dates except for residents. A diversion will be in place for motorists accessing or leaving Junction 23 from and to the Street direction.

Paul Lowndes, Gravity Project Director, says: “We fully understand this work will cause disruption and we’ll do everything in our power to carry this out as quickly as possible and push this exciting project towards its completion.”

“We’ve worked closely with our fantastic local partners, including Somerset County Council, Puriton, Woolvington and Bawdrip Parish Councils, Sedgemoor District Council and Bridgwater Chamber of Trade, to make sure they’re fully up-to-date with the project.”

“Gravity will be a huge boost to the economy of Bridgwater and Somerset and the whole of the South West – it’s a fantastic state-of-the art low-carbon business campus which will really put us on the map in terms of attracting new and established businesses to the County,” adds Cllr David Hall, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development.

“We appreciate there will be some short-term disruption while the A39 is closed for both residents and motorists heading to and from the M5, but the long term gain for the county is immense.” Residents should please liaise with on-site staff with regard to access.

During the road closure a suggested diversion route will be clearly signposted on site or can be found at www.thisisgravity.co.uk/ communities and the Alun Griffiths Community page.