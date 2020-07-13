Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is inviting nominations for the towns’ annual Civic Awards.

The awards are presented to local people who have ‘demonstrated outstanding service to the community’, and made a real and positive difference to life in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Cllr Mike Facey, the Town Mayor, has announced that the Town Council is seeking nominations.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by to Covid-19, the date and time of the award ceremony is yet to be confirmed, but Cllr Facey says he’s keen to press on and ensure people don’t miss out on the opportunity for their good works to be recognised.

He says: “I look forward to welcoming award winners to a special ceremony once the current restrictions are lifted and it’s safe to get together once again.”

“I hope this will be permitted during my time as Mayor, but even if an event can’t go ahead in the coming months the most important thing is to ensure that residents don’t miss out on the acknowledgement they rightfully deserve.”

Nominations might be for those people who:

help out neighbours in need

coach a local sports team

volunteer at youth or community groups

organise local activities and community events

help in schools, libraries, and hubs

run cultural and social events

In order to allow the Council to carefully consider all nominations, the closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday 31st July 2020.

Last year over 18 nominations were made, celebrating the tireless support and dedication of people in our community to our community.

If you would like to nominate someone for a Civic Award, that person must:

Have provided services of an exceptional nature for a significant period of time; and

Have provided services, which have been of benefit to people within the parish; but

Not be nominated for providing a service that constitutes their usual activity as a business.

Please complete the Civic Awards Nomination Form and refer to the Criteria for nominations https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/policies/criteria-for-nominations-for-civic-awards

There will be a further announcement once plans are confirmed with regards an awards presentation event.

Pictured above: Janet Chalmers, Dom Gregory, Dave Parsons and Bernard Spilsbury were presented with their Civic Awards last year