Cheddar Reservoir is temporarily closing due to the heatwave from Wednesday August 10th through to Sunday August 14th.

Bristol Water has announced the decision as a precautionary safety measure to keep people safe.

A spokesman says: “With the weather forecast to be over 30 degrees this week, we’ve made the decision to temporarily suspend access to the car parks and permissive path around the reservoir from sunset on Tuesday 9th August to re-open for Monday 15 August, subject to changes in the weather forecast. This action is in line with our routine water safety practice at Cheddar Reservoir for extreme heat scenarios.”

“With the extreme heat and very little shade around the reservoir’s permissive path, we want everyone to stay safe. We know the water can look very tempting on hot days, but there are many hidden dangers and we don’t want any extra pressure on the emergency services over what will already be a very busy few days for them.”

“There will be extra signage and barriers up at the reservoir, and the car park will be temporarily closed with security on site. We know this will be disappointing for anyone hoping to visit, but we really do appreciate all the support you’ve shown so far. Paddle boarding is available to members and guests of the local community group. The club is an evolution of Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club.”

“While still being a protected conservation site for wildlife, the specifics of Cheddar’s designated conservation status make it a much more suitable site for managed paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing than Chew Valley and Blagdon Lakes. Car parks and leisure facilities at our other reservoir sites will remain open.”

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the community for the much improved levels of compliance with site rules that we’ve seen this year. This has helped us to keep the path open in all but the most extreme heat circumstances.”