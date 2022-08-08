Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers is displaying his Olympic torch on the town’s seafront this month to raise funds for charity and mark the tenth year since the London 2012 Olympics.

Jason says: “I have been celebrating 10 years since Britain hosted the Olympic Games by showing my torch on Burnham seafront – I am inviting people to have their photo taken with the torch and make a donations to the MS Society.”

Jason was busy over the weekend on the seafront, as pictured here, and will next be there at the Burnham-On-Sea rescue services day on Sunday August 28th.

The plucky runner, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has raised over £28,872 for the MS Society from his running fundraising events over many years with £541 raised this year alone.

He has completed the London Landmarks Run and the Plymouth Half Marathon this year, and will be taking part in Bridgwater Half Marathon next month and the Great North Run in September.