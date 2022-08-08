Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is holding several tower open days this summer for visitors to see views over the seafront and along the coastline – with the next open day tomorrow (Wednesday, August 10th).

The tower will be open on Wednesday 10th August from 11am – 3pm and Wednesday 17th August from 11am – 3pm. Tours will be held every 30 minutes from 11am until 2.30pm.

“Visitors will be escorted up the spiral staircase to the ringing chamber, get a view of the bells and finally see the lovely views from the roof,” says one of the organisers, Margaret Furner.

“We are aiming to raise money for some much needed restoration work on the bells which will cost several thousand pounds so we are therefore asking for a minimum donation of £3 for the bell fund.”

“It’s also chnace to find more about bellringing – we would welcome new recruits and lapsed ringers.”

The tower will also be open during October’s Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival.