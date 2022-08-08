Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow have been busy over the last few days amid hot summer weather at the peak of the holiday season.

These were the scenes in Burnham and Brean when temperartures reached a balmy 26°C (78.8°F) over the weekend.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows further hot weather over the coming week with temperatures reaching a possible 33°C (91.4°F) this coming weekend.

Many people were seen taking cooling paddles and swims while there were also queues for ice creams and cool drinks on the beach and at local shops as families made the most of the warm spell.

Burnham’s jetty supervisor said that at one point on Sunday there were over 750 people on the main beach, making it one of the busiest days of the year. Hundreds of cars were also parked on Brean beach.