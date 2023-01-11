Some of the UK’s brightest new comedy talent is coming to Burnham-On-Sea in February.

The Comedy Network is holding a show at The Princess Theatre on Friday 3rd February at 7.30pm.

Suitable for those aged over 14 and over, tickets are £13 each.

A spokesman says: “Come and unwind after a stressful week at one of our Comedy Network comedy club shows.”

“Gather your friends, grab a drink from the bar and enjoy laugh out loud comedy from some of the hottest up-and-coming comedians on the circuit.”

Featuring in February, Josh Weller is a viral content creator that has been featured on ITV and BBC THREE. His musical parody videos also have views in the millions on Instagram and TicTok, where his viral 2020 mockumentary ‘The U2 Taken Paradox’ has over a million views.

Also appearing will be Bell Hull who regularly plays to sell-out crowds across the UK and has appeared on BBC’s Stand Up for Live Comedy and ITV’s The Stand.

A former member of the Cambridge Footlights, Bella begun finding success on the competition circuit, winning the Yellow Comedy Young Comedian of the Year 2019 and placing in the 2NorthDown New Act Competition 2020.

Alfie Brown is an alternative comedian ‘obsessed with truth and morality and a hatred of the world’s fixation with fame and profit. He has twice appeared on talking-head shows on both BBC2 and BBC3.

To book seats, click here and for more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.