The Burnham-On-Sea area is set to be drenched by heavy rainfall and high winds over the next couple of days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering a 20-hour period from 9pm this evening (Wednesday, January 11th) until 5pm on Thursday.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows persistent heavy rain is likely with gusts of wind of up 50mph.

A spokesman for the Met Office says: “A spell of persistent rain will begin on Wednesday evening, spreading east across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.”

“The rain is expected to be heavy at times, particularly across higher parts of southwest England and Wales, while periods of lighter, more intermittent rain are possible away from high ground.”

“Rainfall accumulations through the period are widely expected to be 15-30 mm, but peak totals of 60-80 mm could build up over higher ground.”

“In addition, very strong west or southwest winds are expected, producing gusts to 45 mph inland and 60 mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night.”