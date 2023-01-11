A walker was rescued on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Tuesday (January 10th) after getting stuck in mud.

Burnham Coastguards and a BARB rescue hovercraft were called to the lady near the low lighthouse at 2.30pm.

The lady got into in difficulty after losing her footing while attempting to walk through a patch of mud.

Her husband raised the alarm and the crews quickly arrived on the scene to help her, as pictured here.

Several members of the Burnham Coastguard Mud Rescue team freed her from the mud before she was helped onto the BARB hovercraft and flown up the beach to safety.

A BARB spokesman said: “The lady was simply unlucky to lose her footing and had got into difficulty in a patch of mud. We were happy to help her alongside the Coastguard team with a quick, successful outcome.”