The Coronavirus infection rate has risen across Somerset in the latest seven-day figures released on Friday (November 13th).

The official data shows that in Sedgemoor there was an increase of eight cases to 169 positive tests at an infection rate of 137.2 per 100,000 of population.

There were also 107 new cases in Mendip, a rise of nine, taking the infection rate to 92.6 while Somerset West had 148 cases over seven days, a rise of three, for a rate of 95.4 per 100,000.

South Somerset recorded 190 new confirmed cases over the week, a rise of 14 cases, giving a rate of 112.9 per 100,000.

The latest R number for the healthcare region of South West is estimated by the Government to be at 1.2 to 1.4 with a daily infection growth rate range of +4% to +7% as of 13th November 2020.

Overall there have been 3,900 cases confirmed in Somerset since the pandemic began.