Residents across Somerset are set to see a further £13 annual increase in their council tax bills specifically for policing.

It comes after members of the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Panel met on Thursday (February 1st) to consider the Police and Crime Commissioner’s proposed increase in the council tax precept, which is the money collected from council tax specifically for policing.

The Panel was required to consider if an annual increase of £13 for an average Band D property is ‘fair and appropriate’.

A spokesperson for the panel said they had deliberated for over three hours before agreeing that an annual increase of £13 for an average Band D property in the force area was needed to provide an ‘outstanding police service for our residents’.

“Panel members were mindful of the many financial challenges our many residents will face this year,” adds the spokesperson.

“Our approval is contingent on several concerns being addressed including evidence that the extra investment is making a tangible difference,” adds Cllr Heather Shearer, the Panel’s Chair.

“Success will be judged on the information and assurances that are made available by the Commissioner and taken into account when the Panel meets to consider next year’s proposal.”

The Chair went on to say: “It is essential that the Panel and the public can accurately judge the Commissioner’s performance against the priorities and objectives in his Police and Crime Plan. The additional investment from the precept increase has to deliver real improvements in the service available to local communities. We will continue to press for this assurance.”