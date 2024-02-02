Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe volunteers have fixed hundreds of items during their first six months of operation – from a violin and clothing to kitchen appliances.

The group, which holds monthly cafes in the two towns, has been welcoming around 30 residents at each drop-in session.

The free service launched last September for local residents to help them save money by getting items fixed, avoiding new purchases, and also reducing the number of items that go unnecessarily to landfill.

Leader Biddy Hammond told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We can’t repair everything that is brought in, but our team will have a look and make an assessment whether they can help or refer to other specialists.”

“Around 70% of the things brought in are repaired or fixed, saving people money and avoiding it going to landfill.”

“We have an enthusiastic team of 14 or so repairers with tools, sewing machines and kit to help fix things brought along.”

“Clothing, furnishings, small household electricals and other items, including toys and portable items, can be brought along to our willing band of volunteers.”

She added that the group is now self-sufficient and does not grant funding thanks to donations. “There’s no charge, although donations are welcome.”

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe is held every first Thursday of the month 10am-1pm at the Waffle Hub in College Street. The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10:00am – 1:00pm.