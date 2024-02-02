Food manufacturer Bakkavor – which has a Highbridge site – has announced its new Apprenticeship Programme.

The application process opens this month and successful candidates will start their career with Bakkavor’s desserts sites in Somerset and Wiltshire this September.

Nationally, 2024 represents a record apprenticeship intake for Bakkavor as a group with the number of roles up from 60 to 86 since 2022 – and almost doubling since 2021 (44 roles).

The Apprenticeship intake for Bakkavor’s sites in Highbridge and Devizes focus on engineering and supply chain skillsets.

In Highbridge, one position is available in the bakery section for an Advanced Engineer: a Level 3 Food & Drink Maintenance Engineer. Two places in Devizes are for an Advanced Engineer: Level 3 Food & Drink, and an Advanced Supply Chain: Level 3 Supply Chain Practitioner Technician.

Bakkavor’s Apprenticeship Programme provides responsibility from day one, enabling apprentices to contribute to key business activities and projects whilst also allowing for time to study towards a nationally recognised qualification.

There is also the opportunity to develop valuable life skills through involvement in local community and charity initiatives and visiting schools as Apprentice Ambassadors.

Donna-Maria Lee, Chief People Officer at Bakkavor, said: “Over the last decade, many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and interesting long-term careers with us. As a community-based business, we are delighted to be extending apprenticeship opportunities across our sites, allowing us to create career opportunities for people.”

Applications for Bakkavor’s 2024 Apprenticeships open on 5th February 2024. For more information, see Bakkavor Apprenticeships.