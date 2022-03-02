Town councillors will tonight (Wednesday) consider controversial plans by a Burnham-On-Sea holiday park to change its premises license to enable it to introduce a new bar and stage area for live music, boxing and wrestling events.

Haven’s Holiday Village, in Burnham’s Marine Drive, would be able to serve alcohol and hold entertainment until 11pm if the licensing application is approved.

However, the plans have led to concern among some local residents about late night noise in the nearby residential areas surrounding the holiday park.

The proposals will be considered by councillors at an ‘extraordinary meeting’ of the Town Council’s Planning Committee, starting at 7pm at the council chambers in Jaycroft Road.

A Town Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com there has been a “high volume of public interest” and with the deadline for consultation responses scheduled before the next scheduled Planning meeting, the meeting has been brought forward to tonight.

The licensing application from Haven states that there would be no changes made to the layout or permitted hours of existing licensed areas within the park.

Haven adds: “The main changes are the addition of an outside container bar and outside new stage area, all within the outside licensed area and with the addition of boxing and wrestling and entertainment of a like-kind as a new licensing activity.”

If granted, the additional stage would host Plays, Films, Live Music, Recorded Music, Boxing and Wrestling, Performance of Dance and Entertainment.

Anyone wishing to comment on the licensing proposals should visit www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/article/704/licensing-register-current-applications-reviews before March 8th.