Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance’s new fundraising event is only one week away and takes place on Saturday 10th June 2023.

‘Race from the Base’ is an ultra-cycling challenge with three different distances: 30km (The Circuit), 60km (The Cruise) and 100km (The Climb).

All routes start and finish at Henstridge Airfield, the home of the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance team.

In what is expected to be a fantastic day, the event will begin at 9.30am for those undertaking the 100km route, followed by a 10.30am start for the 60km and an 11.30am start for those completing the 30km.

There will also be an array of fun-filled activities and stalls within the ‘Basecamp Village’ located at the airfield. For those taking part, ‘Basecamp Village’ will be a great location for family and friend to enjoy, with plenty to keep them occupied.

Members of the public are also welcome, should they want to come along and show their support. Henstridge Airfield Café will be open where food and drink will be available, or people are welcome to bring along a picnic and sit and soak up the atmosphere. Entrance is free, although an optional donation to the life-saving charity would be welcomed.

Emma Jones, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance Fundraising Manager, says: “We are so excited to be holding this brand-new event to raise funds for the charity. It is shaping up to be not only one of the best cycle challenges in the Southwest, but also a big family event.”

“Everyone wants to see where our life-saving crew are based, so having a cycle challenge that starts and finishes at our airbase is simply fantastic! With three distances to choose from, cyclists of all abilities can take part – we can’t wait for next week and hope that you will join us for this special event.”

Entrance fees are Adults: £25 (30km), £35 (60km), £40 (100km); Under 16’s: £10 (30km), £15 (60km). Please note, the 100km distance is not open to Under 16’s and all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Online registration is open until Monday 5th June, however the charity is also accepting entries on the day. Online registration is at: www.dsairambulance.org.uk/race-from-the-base. If you require more information, email: fundraising@dsairambulance.org.uk or call 01823 669604.