Dozens of motorbikes are set to go on show at an event in Brean today (Sunday, June 25th).

The event at Brean’s Beachside Holiday Park is expected to see over 120 bikes from across the ages going on display from 11am until the early evening.

“We are delighted to welcome back the motorbikes to the holiday park next to the Sundowner Bar foe the day with fundraising for good causes,” said a spokeswoman.