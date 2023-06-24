The team who run Watchfield Village Hall have held a special event to mark its 90th anniversary — and also launched a consultation on its future plans.

The celebration event was held at the hall near Highbridge on Saturday (24th June) when a steady flow of local residents attended.

A celebration cake was cut by Chair Keith Whitting and the hall’s longest-serving trustee, Philip George, alongside fellow trustee Maureen Phillips.

Maureen told Burnham-On-Sea.com that there was also plenty of interest in the launch of the hall’s consultation about its major future plans to demolish the building and build modern new facilities.

£150,000 has so far been raised towards the project out of a total projected budget of £500,000.

“The Hall Trustees are fundraising to rebuild the Hall and provide the local community with a modern building that will last for many years,” she said.

“A Community Consultation is now underway to ask local people questions about a new Hall. We are inviting the Community to join in our survey before 14th July 2023 at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/watchfieldVH.”

 
