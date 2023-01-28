A section of a busy Burnham-On-Sea road is closed this weekend for emergency roadworks.

Bristol Water is carrying out repairs to a damaged water mains in Berrow Road, as pictured here.

Berrow Road – from the junction with Saxondale Avenue, southwards for a distance of 58 metres – is closed with diversions in place.

“The closure will enable us to carry out works to repair a leaking valve,” confirms a Bristol Water spokesperson, who adds that diversions for motorists are in place until January 30th.