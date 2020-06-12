Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a bus blaze on the M5 between Burnham and Weston today (Friday).

Crews were called to the northbound carriageway just before 1.45pm between junction 22 for Burnham and junction 21 for Weston.

“One fire appliance from Burnham-On-Sea, one from Bridgwater, one from Cheddar, along with a water carrier from Bridgwater, were all sent to a report of a bus on fire,” said a fire spokesman.

“The double decker bus was severely damaged by fire and crews used one hose reel jet and two compressed air foam branches to deal with the incident.”

Passing motorists told Burnham-On-Sea.com that Highways England put in place a rolling roadblock while emergency services were at the scene.

One driver, Rob Smith, told us: “The whole of the rear of the bus was engulfed in flames, which were clearly visibly as we drove past.”