Costa Coffee has this week opened its drive-thru cafe at Sedgemoor Services on the M5 southbound near Burnham-On-Sea.

More than 500 branches across the country have now reopened for drive-thru, takeaway and delivery. The Sedgemoor Services drive-thru opened on Thursday June 11th.

Costa Coffee has gradually been reopening branches across the UK. New social distancing measures have been put in place that customers must follow when visiting.

Costa temporarily closed branches earlier this year as the UK government asked restaurants to close.

On Thursday, Costa confirmed a further nine drive-thru locations at motorway service operators Roadchef are operating again. They include Magor M4 (both sides of motorway); Tibshelf M1; Northampton M1; Norton Canes M6 Toll (both sides of motorway); Sedgemoor M5; Taunton Deane M5 and Hamilton M74.

New extendable shelves that will minimise contact between customers and staff have been introduced.

Costa says: “Our Drive-Thru lanes are open as usual. To support with social distancing, you’ll notice we’ve installed a new extendable shelf, that enables our baristas to pass you your order with minimal to no contact.”

“Our Drive-Thru stores currently remain shut for takeaway and eat-in customers.”